    ARMY BEST SQUAD 2024-CWST

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Edwin Pierce 

    Digital Media Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the Army Best Squad Competition participate in a Combat Water Survival Test before competing. The CWST shows a Soldiers ability to swim and survive under various conditions. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jadyn Merritt)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 13:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938600
    VIRIN: 240930-A-BD504-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110595273
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

