Louisville VA Medical Center construction update Sept. 4, 2024

For nearly three years, construction has progressed at the Louisville VA Medical Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Consistent development sometimes comes with questions and comments of the different structures on site, including the giant dish, that’s actually a water tower for the facility. Check out this video to see the dish up close and all the progression since construction began.
