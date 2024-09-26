Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Louisville VA Medical Center construction update Sept. 4, 2024

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2024

    Video by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    For nearly three years, construction has progressed at the Louisville VA Medical Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Consistent development sometimes comes with questions and comments of the different structures on site, including the giant dish, that’s actually a water tower for the facility. Check out this video to see the dish up close and all the progression since construction began.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 13:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938597
    VIRIN: 240902-A-GI410-9604
    Filename: DOD_110595253
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US

    TAGS

    Louisville
    USACE
    engineering
    Veterans
    construction

