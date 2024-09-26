Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater Hurricane Helene response

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrews launch to conduct search and rescue operations and overflight assessments following Hurricane Helene in West Palm Beach, Florida, Sept. 25-27, 2024. Coast Guard assets used include MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters and C-27 Spartan aircraft. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 13:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938595
|VIRIN:
|240925-G-CX249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110595241
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
