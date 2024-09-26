Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater Hurricane Helene response

    WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrews launch to conduct search and rescue operations and overflight assessments following Hurricane Helene in West Palm Beach, Florida, Sept. 25-27, 2024. Coast Guard assets used include MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters and C-27 Spartan aircraft. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 13:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938595
    VIRIN: 240925-G-CX249-1001
    Filename: DOD_110595241
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, US

    Hurricane
    SAR
    USCG
    Helene

