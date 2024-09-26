Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks delivers remarks during the official launch of the Defense Security Cooperation Services at the Pentagon, Oct. 1, 2024. The DSCS mission is to ensure overseas U.S. security cooperation organizations are staffed with enough people with the necessary skills to effectively work with allies and partners.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 13:00
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|938594
|Filename:
|DOD_110595235
|Length:
|00:41:21
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Hicks Speaks at Defense Security Cooperation Services Launch, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.