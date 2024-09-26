Hicks Speaks at Defense Security Cooperation Services Launch

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938594" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks delivers remarks during the official launch of the Defense Security Cooperation Services at the Pentagon, Oct. 1, 2024. The DSCS mission is to ensure overseas U.S. security cooperation organizations are staffed with enough people with the necessary skills to effectively work with allies and partners.