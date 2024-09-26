Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hicks Speaks at Defense Security Cooperation Services Launch

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks delivers remarks during the official launch of the Defense Security Cooperation Services at the Pentagon, Oct. 1, 2024. The DSCS mission is to ensure overseas U.S. security cooperation organizations are staffed with enough people with the necessary skills to effectively work with allies and partners.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 13:00
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 938594
    Filename: DOD_110595235
    Length: 00:41:21
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

