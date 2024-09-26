118th CES departing for Hurricane Helene response - B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from the 118th Civil Engineer Squadron drive off base as they head to east Tennessee October 1, 2024 at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee. The 118th CES members are aiding in the clean up and recover efforts in the wake of Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Agosti)