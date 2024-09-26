Members from the 118th Civil Engineer Squadron drive off base as they head to east Tennessee October 1, 2024 at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee. The 118th CES members are aiding in the clean up and recover efforts in the wake of Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Agosti)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 14:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938593
|VIRIN:
|241001-Z-JT271-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110595231
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 118th CES departing for Hurricane Helene response - B-roll, by TSgt Anthony Agosti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Disaster relief