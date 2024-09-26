Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RED HORSE Supports EMAC Mission Following Hurricane Helene Destruction

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida Air National Guard Airmen with 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineers Squadron (RED HORSE) prepare to embark on a convoy during Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) operations at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024. Members of the Florida National Guard departed the state to provide ground and air support capabilities to areas heavily affected by Hurricane Helene.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 12:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938587
    VIRIN: 241001-A-RH401-4632
    Filename: DOD_110595189
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RED HORSE Supports EMAC Mission Following Hurricane Helene Destruction, by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

