In this week’s look around the Air Force Medical Service, the Senate confirms Maj. Gen. John J. DeGoes as next Air Force Surgeon General, a flight nurse awarded Bronze Star Medal, Innovative Readiness Training for the Blackfeet Nation, AFMS Leadership holds AFMEDCOM PPLAN Conference, Airmen medics conducting MEDIC-X training, the annual Medic Rodeo, and the 59th Medical Wing's new commander. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 12:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938583
|VIRIN:
|240901-F-WY218-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110595127
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, This Month in the AFMS: Senate confirms new surgeon general, flight nurse awarded Bronze Star Medal, MEDIC-X, annual Medic Rodeo, and the 59th Medical Wing, by Megan Hearst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
