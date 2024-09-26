This Month in the AFMS: Senate confirms new surgeon general, flight nurse awarded Bronze Star Medal, MEDIC-X, annual Medic Rodeo, and the 59th Medical Wing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this week’s look around the Air Force Medical Service, the Senate confirms Maj. Gen. John J. DeGoes as next Air Force Surgeon General, a flight nurse awarded Bronze Star Medal, Innovative Readiness Training for the Blackfeet Nation, AFMS Leadership holds AFMEDCOM PPLAN Conference, Airmen medics conducting MEDIC-X training, the annual Medic Rodeo, and the 59th Medical Wing's new commander. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)