    This Month in the AFMS: Senate confirms new surgeon general, flight nurse awarded Bronze Star Medal, MEDIC-X, annual Medic Rodeo, and the 59th Medical Wing

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2024

    Video by Megan Hearst 

    Air Force Medical Service   

    In this week’s look around the Air Force Medical Service, the Senate confirms Maj. Gen. John J. DeGoes as next Air Force Surgeon General, a flight nurse awarded Bronze Star Medal, Innovative Readiness Training for the Blackfeet Nation, AFMS Leadership holds AFMEDCOM PPLAN Conference, Airmen medics conducting MEDIC-X training, the annual Medic Rodeo, and the 59th Medical Wing's new commander. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)

    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

