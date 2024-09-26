1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment Aerial Gunnery, “Iron Dragons” attack!

Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, hone their skills as they conduct individual and squad qualification tables with the AH-64E Apache helicopter during battalion aerial gunnery Sept. 11-12, 2024 at Fort Bliss, Texas. Aerial gunnery includes classes, simulators, and hands-on exercises aimed at validating aircraft weapon systems and assessing each aviator’s proficiency. (U.S. Army social media reel video by Sgt. Charlie Duke)
