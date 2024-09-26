1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment Aerial Gunnery, “Iron Dragons” attack!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, hone their skills as they conduct individual and squad qualification tables with the AH-64E Apache helicopter during battalion aerial gunnery Sept. 11-12, 2024 at Fort Bliss, Texas. Aerial gunnery includes classes, simulators, and hands-on exercises aimed at validating aircraft weapon systems and assessing each aviator’s proficiency. (U.S. Army social media reel video by Sgt. Charlie Duke)