    1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment Aerial Gunnery, “Iron Dragons” attack!

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Video by Sgt. Charlie Duke 

    1st Armored Division

    Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, hone their skills as they conduct individual and squad qualification tables with the AH-64E Apache helicopter during battalion aerial gunnery Sept. 11-12, 2024 at Fort Bliss, Texas. Aerial gunnery includes classes, simulators, and hands-on exercises aimed at validating aircraft weapon systems and assessing each aviator’s proficiency. (U.S. Army social media reel video by Sgt. Charlie Duke)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 13:22
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 938581
    VIRIN: 240925-A-UP538-1001
    Filename: DOD_110595058
    Length: 00:00:16
    Language: English
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    Combat Aviation Brigade
    1st Armored Division
    Aerial Gunnery
    AH-64E Apache helicopter

