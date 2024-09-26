Discovering the Cradle of the Corps: Navy Supply Corps School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Explore the rich history and vibrant present day of the Navy Supply Corps School in Newport, R.I., through our exclusive documentary and schoolhouse tour. Join us as we delve into the legacy of education, service, and leadership that defines the heart of Naval logistics. From its storied origins to its cutting-edge training facilities today, discover how this institution shapes supply chain management for the U.S. Navy.



Whether you're a history enthusiast, a logistics professional, alumni, or simply curious, this journey offers a captivating glimpse into a vital aspect of military readiness. Don't miss out — subscribe, like, and share to join us in our journey honoring tradition and preparing leaders of tomorrow.