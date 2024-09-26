Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Discovering the Cradle of the Corps: Navy Supply Corps School

    RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Video by Jessica Nilsson 

    Navy Supply Corps School

    Explore the rich history and vibrant present day of the Navy Supply Corps School in Newport, R.I., through our exclusive documentary and schoolhouse tour. Join us as we delve into the legacy of education, service, and leadership that defines the heart of Naval logistics. From its storied origins to its cutting-edge training facilities today, discover how this institution shapes supply chain management for the U.S. Navy.

    Whether you're a history enthusiast, a logistics professional, alumni, or simply curious, this journey offers a captivating glimpse into a vital aspect of military readiness. Don't miss out — subscribe, like, and share to join us in our journey honoring tradition and preparing leaders of tomorrow.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 11:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: RHODE ISLAND, US

    TAGS

    Navy Supply Corps School
    documentary film
    History & Heritage

