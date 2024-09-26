A video PSA on the dangers of drunk driving within the Kaiserslautern Military Community.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 10:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|938569
|VIRIN:
|241001-D-SH479-3580
|Filename:
|DOD_110594854
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Drunk Driving Spot, by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.