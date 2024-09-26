Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMSC Team Tuesday Ep. 6: Child and Youth Programs Compliance and Certification Team

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Luke Allen 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    In this edition of Team Tuesday, get to know the Child and Youth Programs Compliance and Certification Team based at JBSA-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force video by Luke Allen)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 10:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 938568
    VIRIN: 241002-F-HE309-7087
    Filename: DOD_110594838
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Inspection
    Certification
    Childcare
    Child and Youth Programs
    AFIMSC
    Team Tuesday

