Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy 100th Birthday, President Carter!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Baldock 

    United States Naval Academy

    The Naval Academy wishes a very happy 100th birthday to President James Earl Carter, Jr., USNA Class of 1947, and 39th President and Commander in Chief! As a commissioned officer, President Carter served as a submarine officer in both the Atlantic and Pacific Fleets, and completed graduate work in reactor technology and nuclear physics. The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Jimmy Carter (SSN-23) is named in his honor.

    At the Naval Academy, we strive to commission leaders prepared to assume the highest responsibilities of command, citizenship, and government, and as our only alumni to hold the office of the presidency, President Carter’s legacy is forever cemented as the ultimate example of our mission to develop our nation’s leaders.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 10:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938565
    VIRIN: 241001-N-TV337-1001
    Filename: DOD_110594808
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy 100th Birthday, President Carter!, by PO1 Robert Baldock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNA
    NavalAcademy
    jimmycarter100
    USNAAlumni

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download