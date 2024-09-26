Happy 100th Birthday, President Carter!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Naval Academy wishes a very happy 100th birthday to President James Earl Carter, Jr., USNA Class of 1947, and 39th President and Commander in Chief! As a commissioned officer, President Carter served as a submarine officer in both the Atlantic and Pacific Fleets, and completed graduate work in reactor technology and nuclear physics. The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Jimmy Carter (SSN-23) is named in his honor.



At the Naval Academy, we strive to commission leaders prepared to assume the highest responsibilities of command, citizenship, and government, and as our only alumni to hold the office of the presidency, President Carter’s legacy is forever cemented as the ultimate example of our mission to develop our nation’s leaders.