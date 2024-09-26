Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80th Anniversary of Operation Market Garden Waal River Crossing Re-enactment

    NETHERLANDS

    09.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tyler Ewing 

    AFN Vicenza

    U.S. Army Soldiers, NATO allies, and partner nations reenact the Waal River Crossing as a part of the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden in the Netherlands, Sept. 20-21, 2024. Operation Market Garden and World War II remains an enduring historic reminder of how Allies with a common purpose and vision forge proven partnerships and reinforce bonds that remain to this day. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Army Staff Sgt. Tyler Ewing)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 05:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938548
    VIRIN: 240920-A-CN453-9268
    Filename: DOD_110594388
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NL

    StrongerTogether
    WWII80inEurope
    MarketGardenWWII

