    Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2024

    JAPAN

    09.30.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ireland Summers 

    AFN Tokyo

    Cybersecurity Awareness Month is commemorated in October to educate the community on the importance of implementing strong cybersecurity measures and understanding cybersecurity threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ireland Summers)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 02:33
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 938546
    VIRIN: 241001-F-MQ455-9127
    Filename: DOD_110594223
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    This work, Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2024, by SSgt Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFNTokyo

