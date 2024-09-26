Miyazaki local leaders tour F-35s at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan

Members of the Kyushu Defense Bureau and civic leaders from Nyutabaru, Japan, tour an F-35B Lighting II aircraft during a visit to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 27, 2024. The civic leaders from Nyutabaru, Japan, visited MCAS Iwakuni to learn more about the aircraft prior to its introduction to Japan Air Self-Defense Force Nyutabaru Air Base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alejandra Vega)
|09.26.2024
|10.01.2024 03:02
|B-Roll
|938545
|240927-M-FU569-2001
|DOD_110594179
|00:02:03
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|0
|0
