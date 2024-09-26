Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miyazaki local leaders tour F-35s at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.26.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alejandra Vega 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    Members of the Kyushu Defense Bureau and civic leaders from Nyutabaru, Japan, tour an F-35B Lighting II aircraft during a visit to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 27, 2024. The civic leaders from Nyutabaru, Japan, visited MCAS Iwakuni to learn more about the aircraft prior to its introduction to Japan Air Self-Defense Force Nyutabaru Air Base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alejandra Vega)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 03:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938545
    VIRIN: 240927-M-FU569-2001
    Filename: DOD_110594179
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    presentation
    allies
    MAG12
    INDOPACOM
    F-35B

