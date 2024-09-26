Miyazaki local leaders tour F-35s at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Members of the Kyushu Defense Bureau and civic leaders from Nyutabaru, Japan, tour an F-35B Lighting II aircraft during a visit to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 27, 2024. The civic leaders from Nyutabaru, Japan, visited MCAS Iwakuni to learn more about the aircraft prior to its introduction to Japan Air Self-Defense Force Nyutabaru Air Base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alejandra Vega)