    Pacific News: September 27, 2024

    JAPAN

    09.26.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines conduct a standoff munitions disruption (SMUD) range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan; U.S. and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members with Corporals Course class 7-24 practice land navigation at Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan; and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) conducts a live-fire weapons drill in the Timor Sea during Exercise Kakadu 2024.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 01:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 938543
    VIRIN: 240927-N-NV251-1001
    Filename: DOD_110594142
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: September 27, 2024, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    News
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM

