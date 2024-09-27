On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines conduct a standoff munitions disruption (SMUD) range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan; U.S. and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members with Corporals Course class 7-24 practice land navigation at Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan; and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) conducts a live-fire weapons drill in the Timor Sea during Exercise Kakadu 2024.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 01:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|938543
|VIRIN:
|240927-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110594142
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: September 27, 2024, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.