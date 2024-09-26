1st Signal Brigade Newcomer's Townhall.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938542" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S.Army Col. Byron Brown, Command Sgt. Maj. Nicholas Curry, Lt. Col. Samuel Fadare, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Cade, respectively, 1st Signal Brigade commander, Command Sgt. Maj., 41st Signal Battalion commander and Command Sgt. Maj. came together to answer questions about an assignment to Korea as a U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Signal Brigade.

These Townhalls allow fro the public to ask questions and get answers regarding the Brigade and their unique situation being the only Signal brigade in South Korea.