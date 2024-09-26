Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Signal Brigade Newcomer's Townhall.

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.25.2024

    Video by Pfc. Megan Gaston 

    1st Signal Brigade

    U.S.Army Col. Byron Brown, Command Sgt. Maj. Nicholas Curry, Lt. Col. Samuel Fadare, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Cade, respectively, 1st Signal Brigade commander, Command Sgt. Maj., 41st Signal Battalion commander and Command Sgt. Maj. came together to answer questions about an assignment to Korea as a U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Signal Brigade.
    These Townhalls allow fro the public to ask questions and get answers regarding the Brigade and their unique situation being the only Signal brigade in South Korea.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 04:14
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    oneteam
    firsttocommunicate

