    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN 

    1st Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Mr. Earl Brown, assigned to S2, HHC, 1st Signal Brigade describes why one might want to join 1st Signal Brigade as a future assignment of choice as a civilian. (Video production by ROKA Sgt. Kim Hak Yoon)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 04:14
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 938541
    VIRIN: 240417-A-QO916-1559
    Filename: DOD_110594086
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    This work, Why1stSignalbrigade, by SGT SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    oneteam
    firsttocommunicate

