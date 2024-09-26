Okinawa's chief petty officer pinning ceremony

U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Bridget Greene with Marine Air Control Group 18, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Austin Gooding with the 18th Wing, and U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Michael Govea with Marine Corps Installations Pacific, speak about a pinning ceremony for chief petty officer held at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 27, 2024. The ceremony was held to commemorate those who promoted to the pay grade of E-7 as well as acknowledge the support given by their families, friends and commands. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
