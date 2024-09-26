Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Okinawa's chief petty officer pinning ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.27.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Bridget Greene with Marine Air Control Group 18, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Austin Gooding with the 18th Wing, and U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Michael Govea with Marine Corps Installations Pacific, speak about a pinning ceremony for chief petty officer held at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 27, 2024. The ceremony was held to commemorate those who promoted to the pay grade of E-7 as well as acknowledge the support given by their families, friends and commands. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 01:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938537
    VIRIN: 241001-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_110594058
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okinawa's chief petty officer pinning ceremony, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    American Forces Network
    Defense Media Activity
    Kadena AB
    CFAO
    American Forces Network Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download