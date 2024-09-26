Okinawa's chief petty officer pinning ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938537" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Bridget Greene with Marine Air Control Group 18, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Austin Gooding with the 18th Wing, and U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Michael Govea with Marine Corps Installations Pacific, speak about a pinning ceremony for chief petty officer held at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 27, 2024. The ceremony was held to commemorate those who promoted to the pay grade of E-7 as well as acknowledge the support given by their families, friends and commands. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)