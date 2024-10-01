Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News: October 1, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    10.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency held a Repatriation Ceremony overseeing the official transfer of possible osseous material found during a joint field activity within Papua New Guinea. Crewmembers prepare to say farewell to their ship during the Decommissioning Ceremony of Guided-Missile Cruiser USS Antietam in Hawaii. U.S. Reconnaissance Marines conduct rappel training aboard the USS Boxer in the Philippine Sea.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 20:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 938532
    VIRIN: 241001-M-FO238-1001
    Filename: DOD_110593735
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: October 1, 2024, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Antietam
    Recon Marines
    DPAA
    PNB
    pacific news

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download