Pacific News: October 1, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938532" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific News: the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency held a Repatriation Ceremony overseeing the official transfer of possible osseous material found during a joint field activity within Papua New Guinea. Crewmembers prepare to say farewell to their ship during the Decommissioning Ceremony of Guided-Missile Cruiser USS Antietam in Hawaii. U.S. Reconnaissance Marines conduct rappel training aboard the USS Boxer in the Philippine Sea.