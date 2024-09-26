Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CH-47 Chinook, crew supports Sling-load Training at Fort McCoy, Part 3

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An aircrew with the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment of New Century, Kansas, operates a CH-47 Chinook during sling-load training Sept. 26, 2024, for the 89B Ammunition Supply Course at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Ammunition Supply Course, taught by the Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy, is a four-week course that provides training for Soldiers who are reclassifying to the 89B military occupational specialty. The sling-load training is one of the last major training events during the course. A sling load is used to transport munitions to remote locations or to expedite shipments in hostile locations. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 18:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938519
    VIRIN: 240926-A-OK556-3105
    Filename: DOD_110593565
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CH-47 Chinook, crew supports Sling-load Training at Fort McCoy, Part 3, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    RTS-Maintenance
    89B training

