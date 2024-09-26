F-35 Lightning II Lands on Highway in Finland for the First Time

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning IIs assigned to 48th Fighter Wing RAF, Lakenheath, U.K., land during exercise BAANA 2024 on Hosio Highway strip, Ranua, Finland, Sept. 4, 2024. During the exercise, the F-35s demonstrated landing and takeoff operations on the Finnish highway strip to practice Agile Combat Employment, which increases the ability of collective partners to collaborate and operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt Perry Aston)