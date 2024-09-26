Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35 Lightning II Lands on Highway in Finland for the First Time

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FINLAND

    09.04.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Perry Aston 

    48th Fighter Wing

    Two U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning IIs assigned to 48th Fighter Wing RAF, Lakenheath, U.K., land during exercise BAANA 2024 on Hosio Highway strip, Ranua, Finland, Sept. 4, 2024. During the exercise, the F-35s demonstrated landing and takeoff operations on the Finnish highway strip to practice Agile Combat Employment, which increases the ability of collective partners to collaborate and operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt Perry Aston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 04:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938515
    VIRIN: 240904-F-MG591-1001
    Filename: DOD_110593524
    Length: 00:12:27
    Location: FI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Lightning II Lands on Highway in Finland for the First Time, by MSgt Perry Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    ACE
    Highway Landing
    Agile Combat Emloyment
    F-35 A Lightning II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download