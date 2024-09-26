F-35 Lightning II Lands on Highway in Finland for the First Time

Two U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning IIs assigned to 48th Fighter Wing RAF, Lakenheath, U.K., land during exercise BAANA 2024 on Hosio Highway strip, Ranua, Finland, Sept. 4, 2024. During the exercise, the F-35s demonstrated landing and takeoff operations on the Finnish highway strip to practice Agile Combat Employment, which increases the ability of collective partners to collaborate and operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt Perry Aston)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 04:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938515
|VIRIN:
|240904-F-MG591-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110593524
|Length:
|00:12:27
|Location:
|FI
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
