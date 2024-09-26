This video describes the services offered by the Kirtland Air Force Base Chapel and the Chapel team at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Sept. 30. The chapel offers support and encouragement for any Team Kirtland member to include completely confidential counseling. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior airman Karissa Dick.)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 17:28
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|938513
|VIRIN:
|240730-F-ST571-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110593504
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Kirtland Air Force Base Chapel, by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
