    Kirtland Air Force Base Chapel

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing

    This video describes the services offered by the Kirtland Air Force Base Chapel and the Chapel team at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Sept. 30. The chapel offers support and encouragement for any Team Kirtland member to include completely confidential counseling. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior airman Karissa Dick.)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 17:28
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 938513
    VIRIN: 240730-F-ST571-1001
    Filename: DOD_110593504
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kirtland Air Force Base Chapel, by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chapel
    Resources
    Chaplain
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    Helping Agency
    Team Kirtland

