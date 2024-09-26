Teaser for the Wings of Aloha Open House on November 16, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. This event will showcase a variety of military and civilian aircraft on display for public viewing.
C-37A B-Roll
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/587295/c-37-flight-1
C-17 Globemaster III B-Roll
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/586869/c-17-flight
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 20:16
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|938511
|VIRIN:
|240930-F-NW874-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110593466
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wings of Aloha Open House, by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
