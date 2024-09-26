Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings of Aloha Open House

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    Teaser for the Wings of Aloha Open House on November 16, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. This event will showcase a variety of military and civilian aircraft on display for public viewing.

    C-37A B-Roll
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/587295/c-37-flight-1
    C-17 Globemaster III B-Roll
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/586869/c-17-flight

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 20:16
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 938511
    VIRIN: 240930-F-NW874-1001
    Filename: DOD_110593466
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wings of Aloha Open House, by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wings of Aloha

