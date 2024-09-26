Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Troy University Flyover

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Lt. Col. Brian Haas, 1-14th Aviation Regiment commander, talks Army Aviation with Troy University's broadcast team during a halftime TV interview following the 110th Aviation Brigade's pregame flyover on Sept 28, 2024.

    Interview footage courtesy of Troy University.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 16:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938503
    VIRIN: 240930-A-MD562-3713
    Filename: DOD_110593289
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Troy University Flyover, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download