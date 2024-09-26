U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, delivers remarks to the audience at the Santa Margarita Ranch House on MCB Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 20, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniel Medina)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 17:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938501
|VIRIN:
|230920-M-DM495-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110593286
|Length:
|00:08:46
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Camp Pendleton's 81st Annual Evening Colors Ceremony, by Sgt Daniel Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.