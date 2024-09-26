Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Pendleton's 81st Annual Evening Colors Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Video by Sgt. Daniel Medina 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, delivers remarks to the audience at the Santa Margarita Ranch House on MCB Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 20, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniel Medina)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 17:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938501
    VIRIN: 230920-M-DM495-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110593286
    Length: 00:08:46
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton's 81st Annual Evening Colors Ceremony, by Sgt Daniel Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    1st Marine Division Band
    Evening Colors
    Mounted Color Guard
    MCI West

