Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary Blinken participates in a memorandum of cooperation signing ceremony on “High-Standard, Market-Oriented Trade of Critical Minerals” with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide at the Department of State

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    Secretary Blinken participates in a memorandum of cooperation signing ceremony on “High-Standard, Market-Oriented Trade of Critical Minerals” with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide at the Department of State.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 15:33
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 938496
    Filename: DOD_110593264
    Length: 00:06:50
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Antony Blinken
    Espen Barth Eide

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download