Secretary Blinken participates in a memorandum of cooperation signing ceremony on “High-Standard, Market-Oriented Trade of Critical Minerals” with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide at the Department of State
Secretary Blinken participates in a memorandum of cooperation signing ceremony on “High-Standard, Market-Oriented Trade of Critical Minerals” with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide at the Department of State.
Secretary Blinken participates in a memorandum of cooperation signing ceremony on “High-Standard, Market-Oriented Trade of Critical Minerals” with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide at the Department of State