Coast Guard medevacs 74-year-old stranded hiker who fell from a bridge east of Brookings

A Coast Guard helicopter aircrew medically evacuates an 74-year-old male from a creek after he fell off a bridge approximately 18 miles east of Brookings, Oregon, Sept. 29, 2024. The aircrew hoisted the hiker into the helicopter, and transferred him to emergency medical services at Del Norte County Airport in Crescent City, California. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lieutenant Mitchell Dow)
