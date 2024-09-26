Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs 74-year-old stranded hiker who fell from a bridge east of Brookings

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A Coast Guard helicopter aircrew medically evacuates an 74-year-old male from a creek after he fell off a bridge approximately 18 miles east of Brookings, Oregon, Sept. 29, 2024. The aircrew hoisted the hiker into the helicopter, and transferred him to emergency medical services at Del Norte County Airport in Crescent City, California. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lieutenant Mitchell Dow)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 16:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938493
    VIRIN: 240929-G-G0211-1001
    PIN: 93378
    Filename: DOD_110593182
    Length: 00:04:56
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    SAR
    Search and Rescue
    California Coast
    Coast Guard California
    CoastGuardNewsWire

