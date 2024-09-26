Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational exercise Flaming Thunder demonstrates lethality of NATO forces

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    09.25.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Richard Wooten 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, trained on fires control during exercise Flaming Thunder at Camp Herkus and Camp Taurus, Lithuania, Sept. 23-27, 2024. Exercise Flaming Thunder was a multinational exercise utilizing the Lithuanian Joint Air Ground Integration Cell to provide maximum lethality of indirect fires. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Richard Wooten)

    This work, Multinational exercise Flaming Thunder demonstrates lethality of NATO forces, by SSG Richard Wooten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether, VCorps, target_news_europe, XVIII ABN Corps, Live the Legend, First Team

