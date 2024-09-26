Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "So, what's bothering you?" Marcus Harris performing his spoken word at workforce walk

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    The final "No One Walks Alone" workforce walk supporting Suicide Prevention Month took place on 25 September 2024. Marcus Harris, ASC safety and occupational health specialist, kicked off the walk by performing his original spoken word titled "So, what's bothering you?" based on his own experiences struggling with mental health.
    The Military Crisis Line is available 24/7. Dial 988 and press 1.
    OCONUS:
    844-702-5493 – Pacific or DSN 988
    844-702-5495 – Europe or DSN 988
    855-422-7719 – Southwest Asia or DSN 988

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 14:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938483
    VIRIN: 240925-A-IK992-1001
    Filename: DOD_110593008
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US

    Suicide Prevention
    mental health awareness
    Connect to Protect
    Connect to Protect – Support Is Within Reach

