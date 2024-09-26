"So, what's bothering you?" Marcus Harris performing his spoken word at workforce walk

The final "No One Walks Alone" workforce walk supporting Suicide Prevention Month took place on 25 September 2024. Marcus Harris, ASC safety and occupational health specialist, kicked off the walk by performing his original spoken word titled "So, what's bothering you?" based on his own experiences struggling with mental health.
The Military Crisis Line is available 24/7. Dial 988 and press 1.
OCONUS:
844-702-5493 – Pacific or DSN 988
844-702-5495 – Europe or DSN 988
855-422-7719 – Southwest Asia or DSN 988
This work, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
