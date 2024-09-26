"So, what's bothering you?" Marcus Harris performing his spoken word at workforce walk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The final "No One Walks Alone" workforce walk supporting Suicide Prevention Month took place on 25 September 2024. Marcus Harris, ASC safety and occupational health specialist, kicked off the walk by performing his original spoken word titled "So, what's bothering you?" based on his own experiences struggling with mental health.

The Military Crisis Line is available 24/7. Dial 988 and press 1.

OCONUS:

844-702-5493 – Pacific or DSN 988

844-702-5495 – Europe or DSN 988

855-422-7719 – Southwest Asia or DSN 988