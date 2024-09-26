Multinational exercise Flaming Thunder demonstrates lethality of NATO forces

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Jonathan Ward, a native of Paris, Texas, and a field artillery forward observer assigned to 1st Battalion, 82nd field artillery regiment, in support of Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment,1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, discusses a fire mission training with Lithuanian soldiers during exercise Flaming Thunder at Camp Taurus, Lithuania, Sept. 25, 2024. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Richard Wooten)