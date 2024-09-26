Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA and Georgia Rep. Scott Speak with Hurricane Helene Survivors

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Video by Dominick Del Vecchio  

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    VALDOSTA, Ga. – FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, FEMA Region 4 Regional Administrator Robert Samaan and Georgia Rep. Austin Scott, visit Helene survivors in front of their home in Valdosta, Ga.

