U.S. Army soldiers are welcomed to the Best Squad Competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Sept. 29, 2024. The week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army video by PV2 Jamaries Casado)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 13:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938469
|VIRIN:
|240929-A-YL422-4540
|Filename:
|DOD_110592799
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Squad Competition 2024, by SFC Edwin Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.