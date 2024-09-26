MHSRS Award Winner: LINKS Covid Study

From July 2023-February 2024, Naval Medical Research Unit INDO PACIFIC, Naval Medical Research Command, and Walter Reed Army Institute of Research conducted the “Long-term Immunity against Novel and Known Strains of SARS-CoV-2” (LINKS-COVID) study, the largest and most in-depth analysis regarding the need for COVID-19 boosters among active-duty personnel.
09.30.2024
09.30.2024
Video Productions
|938465
|240930-O-AY809-6679
|DOD_110592737
|00:01:50
|US
|0
|0
