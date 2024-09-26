Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHSRS Award Winner: LINKS Covid Study

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Defense Health Agency

    From July 2023-February 2024, Naval Medical Research Unit INDO PACIFIC, Naval Medical Research Command, and Walter Reed Army Institute of Research conducted the “Long-term Immunity against Novel and Known Strains of SARS-CoV-2” (LINKS-COVID) study, the largest and most in-depth analysis regarding the need for COVID-19 boosters among active-duty personnel.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 13:56
    Location: US

    MHSRS 2024
    Outstanding Research Accomplishment (Team/Military) Award
    LINKS-COVID

