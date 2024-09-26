MHSRS Award Winner: LINKS Covid Study

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



From July 2023-February 2024, Naval Medical Research Unit INDO PACIFIC, Naval Medical Research Command, and Walter Reed Army Institute of Research conducted the “Long-term Immunity against Novel and Known Strains of SARS-CoV-2” (LINKS-COVID) study, the largest and most in-depth analysis regarding the need for COVID-19 boosters among active-duty personnel.