    National Guard Helicopters Evacuate North Carolina Residents

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Leticia Samuels 

    North Carolina National Guard

    CH-47 Chinooks from the Connecticut National Guard evacuate residents of western North Carolina out of the flooded areas left behind in the path of Tropical Storm Helene.

    This work, National Guard Helicopters Evacuate North Carolina Residents, by SFC Leticia Samuels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HurricaneHelene24
    Helene2024

