National Guard Helicopters Evacuate North Carolina Residents

CH-47 Chinooks from the Connecticut National Guard evacuate residents of western North Carolina out of the flooded areas left behind in the path of Tropical Storm Helene.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 13:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938460
|VIRIN:
|240929-A-ZK506-4059
|Filename:
|DOD_110592641
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
