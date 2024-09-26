Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Transport Emergency Supplies

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Leticia Samuels 

    North Carolina National Guard

    National Guard CH-47 Chinooks transport supplies for the emergency response to Tropical Storm Helene

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 13:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938458
    VIRIN: 240929-A-ZK506-2894
    Filename: DOD_110592635
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, National Guard CH-47 Chinooks Transport Emergency Supplies, by SFC Leticia Samuels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HurricaneHelene24
    Helene2024

