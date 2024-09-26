Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    North Carolina National Guard Supply Run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Denne Allen 

    North Carolina National Guard

    North Carolina National Guard Soldiers load and transport supplies bound for Western North Carolina to support the Tropical Storm Helene emergency response.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 13:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938457
    VIRIN: 240929-A-FN889-8134
    Filename: DOD_110592633
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, North Carolina National Guard Supply Run, by SSG Denne Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HurricaneHelene24
    Helene2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download