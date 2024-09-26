USACE Task Force Temporary Emergency Power team responds to effects of Hurricane Helene

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Nicholas O. Melin, Commander for the Task Force Temporary Emergency Power team and Pittsburgh District Commander explains the teams mission and response to Hurricane Helene.

The USACE Temporary Emergency Power mission team has mobilized in response to Hurricane Helene in Albany Ga.

The team working alongside Planning and Response Teams from the Albuquerque District, U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Honolulu District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, USACE is ensuring swift and efficient power restoration.

USACE personnel are deployed to Alabama and Florida coordinating with Soldiers from the 249th Engineer Battalion - Prime Power and contractors. Temporary Emergency power personnel are at staging bases with generators and equipment, postured to provide support.

USACE brings unique capabilities to emergency responses, but we are just one piece of a much larger Army and DoD team working to support our federal, state, and local partners.