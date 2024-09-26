Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cobra Warrior 24.2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF MILDENHALL, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.26.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron prepare F-16 Fighting Falcons for takeoff during Cobra Warrior 24.2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 24, 2022. These exercises enhance the readiness necessary to respond to any potential challenge in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 11:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938447
    VIRIN: 240926-F-MO337-1001
    Filename: DOD_110592454
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, ENGLAND, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Warrior 24.2, by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    takeoff
    Maintainer
    MXS
    Readiness Exercise
    Cobra Warrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download