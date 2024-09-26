video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938447" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron prepare F-16 Fighting Falcons for takeoff during Cobra Warrior 24.2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 24, 2022. These exercises enhance the readiness necessary to respond to any potential challenge in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)