Russian Military Aircraft Unsafe and Unprofessional Conduct in Alaska ADIZ

On Sept. 23, 2024, a U.S. Air Force F-16 operating under the direction of North American Aerospace Defense Command, was conducting a routine intercept of a Russian Tu-95 aircraft in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) when a Russian Su-35 aircraft conducted an unsafe maneuver directed at the F-16. Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander, NORAD and U.S. Northern Command, spoke on the event, stating: “On Monday (Sept. 23), NORAD aircraft flew a safe and disciplined intercept of Russian military aircraft in the Alaskan ADIZ. The conduct of one Russian Su-35 was unsafe, unprofessional, and endangered all – not what you’d see in a professional air force.” (Department of Defense video)
Date Taken:
|09.23.2024
Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 12:09
Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938444
|VIRIN:
|240923-D-DO430-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110592442
Length:
|00:00:14
Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
