    Russian Military Aircraft Unsafe and Unprofessional Conduct in Alaska ADIZ

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    North American Aerospace Defense Command

    On Sept. 23, 2024, a U.S. Air Force F-16 operating under the direction of North American Aerospace Defense Command, was conducting a routine intercept of a Russian Tu-95 aircraft in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) when a Russian Su-35 aircraft conducted an unsafe maneuver directed at the F-16. Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander, NORAD and U.S. Northern Command, spoke on the event, stating: “On Monday (Sept. 23), NORAD aircraft flew a safe and disciplined intercept of Russian military aircraft in the Alaskan ADIZ. The conduct of one Russian Su-35 was unsafe, unprofessional, and endangered all – not what you’d see in a professional air force.” (Department of Defense video)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 12:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: COLORADO, US

    NORAD
    North American Aerospace Defense Command
    Homeland Defense
    Intercept
    ADIZ
    Air Defense Identification Zone

