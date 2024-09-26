SSgt William Page aka Wooh-Man Highlight

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Page, 420th Air Base Squadron Security Forces flight sergeant, also known as "Wooh-Man" to roughly 3.3 million followers across various social media accounts shares what it's like providing military comedy to millions of people while serving as part of the 501st Combat Support Wing in RAF Fairford, England. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 11:01
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|938440
|VIRIN:
|240927-F-KS661-5261
|Filename:
|DOD_110592392
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
|Hometown:
|PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
