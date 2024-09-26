SSgt William Page aka Wooh-Man Highlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938437" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Page, 420th Air Base Squadron Security Forces flight sergeant, also known as "Wooh-Man" to roughly 3.3 million followers across various social media accounts shares what it's like providing military comedy to millions of people while serving as part of the 501st Combat Support Wing in RAF Fairford, England. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)