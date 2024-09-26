Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSgt William Page aka Wooh-Man Highlight

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.27.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Page, 420th Air Base Squadron Security Forces flight sergeant, also known as "Wooh-Man" to roughly 3.3 million followers across various social media accounts shares what it's like providing military comedy to millions of people while serving as part of the 501st Combat Support Wing in RAF Fairford, England. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 10:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 938437
    VIRIN: 240927-F-KS661-6643
    Filename: DOD_110592374
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    SFS
    Pathfinders
    501st Combat Support Wing
    501st CSW
    William Page
    Wooh-Man

