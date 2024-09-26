Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BAMC Trunk or Treat

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Video by Gerardo Estrada 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Come and have a good time with candy, music, and costumes at BAMC's Trunk or Treat!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 10:32
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 938435
    VIRIN: 240930-O-CD868-2568
    Filename: DOD_110592340
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC Trunk or Treat, by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fun
    Candy
    Halloween
    Costumes
    Treat
    Trunk

