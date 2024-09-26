Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Secretary Responds to Beirut Strike

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks to press regarding Israel's strike on Beirut upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 27, 2024.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 10:23
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

