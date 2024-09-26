Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balancing Duty and Politics

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Video by Gerardo Estrada 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    The Hatch Act helps ensure that we focus on our duties without letting personal politics interfere. Let's stay dedicated and professional, keeping our work environment unbiased and efficient.

