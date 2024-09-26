The Hatch Act helps ensure that we focus on our duties without letting personal politics interfere. Let's stay dedicated and professional, keeping our work environment unbiased and efficient.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 10:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|938432
|VIRIN:
|240930-O-CD868-3962
|Filename:
|DOD_110592307
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Balancing Duty and Politics, by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.