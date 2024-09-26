Coast Guard Station Marblehead, partner agencies conduct safety patrols on Lake Erie

U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Station Marblehead conduct safety patrols with partner agencies around South Bass Island on Lake Erie, August 21, 2024. These patrols were conducted to ensure safety of the boating public and the flow of traffic during an event at Put-In-Bay, South Bass Island, Ohio. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Omar Faba)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 09:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938426
|VIRIN:
|240822-G-KY623-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110592276
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|MARBLEHEAD, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.