Coast Guard Station Marblehead, partner agencies conduct safety patrols on Lake Erie

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938426" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Station Marblehead conduct safety patrols with partner agencies around South Bass Island on Lake Erie, August 21, 2024. These patrols were conducted to ensure safety of the boating public and the flow of traffic during an event at Put-In-Bay, South Bass Island, Ohio. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Omar Faba)