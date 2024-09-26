Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Marblehead, partner agencies conduct safety patrols on Lake Erie

    MARBLEHEAD, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Station Marblehead conduct safety patrols with partner agencies around South Bass Island on Lake Erie, August 21, 2024. These patrols were conducted to ensure safety of the boating public and the flow of traffic during an event at Put-In-Bay, South Bass Island, Ohio. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Omar Faba)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 09:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938426
    VIRIN: 240822-G-KY623-1001
    Filename: DOD_110592276
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: MARBLEHEAD, OHIO, US

    TAGS

    Ohio
    Safety Patrol
    Lake Erie
    PutInBay
    Partner Agencies
    South Bass Island

