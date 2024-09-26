Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFIMSC Declares A-Staff Reorganization Full Operational Capability

    JBSA-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Marcelo Joniaux 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    Maj. Gen. John Allen, commander, Sam Grable, executive director, Col. Steven Lamb, deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Dana Council, command chief master sergeant, declare the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center’s full operational capability for the headquarters’ transition to an A-Staff organizational structure effective Oct. 1, 2024. For more information about this two-year effort, visit www.afimsc.af.mil/A-Staff. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)

    This work, AFIMSC Declares A-Staff Reorganization Full Operational Capability, by Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

