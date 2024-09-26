AFIMSC Declares A-Staff Reorganization Full Operational Capability

Maj. Gen. John Allen, commander, Sam Grable, executive director, Col. Steven Lamb, deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Dana Council, command chief master sergeant, declare the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center’s full operational capability for the headquarters’ transition to an A-Staff organizational structure effective Oct. 1, 2024. For more information about this two-year effort, visit www.afimsc.af.mil/A-Staff. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 09:17
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|938424
|VIRIN:
|240925-F-GD062-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110592257
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|JBSA-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
