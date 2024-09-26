Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Squad Competition 2024

    GRAFENWHOER, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    Squads across U.S. Army Europe and Africa compete for the title, Best Squad. The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition challenges squads with their teamwork, communication and cohesion, while also putting each Soldier’s technical skills, tactical expertise, endurance and determination to the test. This competitive training event exercises a full range of Squad-level skills, highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command’s top squad. The top squad will compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition! (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 09:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938421
    VIRIN: 240809-A-MQ729-1904
    Filename: DOD_110592234
    Length: 00:06:49
    Location: GRAFENWHOER, BAYERN, DE

    best squad competition
    be all you can be
    Best Squad 2024
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa
    Best Squad Competition 2024

