Best Squad Competition 2024

Squads across U.S. Army Europe and Africa compete for the title, Best Squad. The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition challenges squads with their teamwork, communication and cohesion, while also putting each Soldier’s technical skills, tactical expertise, endurance and determination to the test. This competitive training event exercises a full range of Squad-level skills, highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command’s top squad. The top squad will compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition! (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 09:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938421
|VIRIN:
|240809-A-MQ729-1904
|Filename:
|DOD_110592234
|Length:
|00:06:49
|Location:
|GRAFENWHOER, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
