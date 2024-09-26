Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: U.S. Marines, families of fallen honored by Tiwi Island, Larrakia people in historic Pukumani ceremony

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    09.27.2024

    Video by Cpl. Juan Torres 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines, families of the fallen, and members of the Australian Defence Force participate in a Pukumani ceremony hosted by the Tiwi Island-Mantiyupwi clan, in collaboration with the Larrakia Nation Aboriginal Corporation, at Melville Island, Tiwi Islands, Australia, Sept. 27, 2024. The Pukumani Ceremony is a traditional Tiwi people ritual that honors the deceased and helps guide their spirits to the afterlife, marking the official end of mourning. For the first time, U.S. Marines and family members of the fallen were honored by the Tiwi and Larrakia people during the week leading up to two culturally significant ceremonies: a healing ceremony and a Pukumani ceremony. These ceremonies commemorated the three U.S. Marines who tragically lost their lives in a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey crash on Melville Island on Aug. 27, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Torres)

