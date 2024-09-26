240927-N-LD903-1004 NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 27, 2024) Interview package with Chief Intelligence Specialist Gesualda Gonzalez and U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Fleet Master Chief Johannes J. Gonzalez following the NSA Naples Chief Pinning ceremony. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow and Anton Wendler)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 06:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|938412
|VIRIN:
|240927-N-LD903-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110592141
|Length:
|00:09:08
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Naples Interview Package - CPO Pinning, by PO2 Ethan Morrow and PO2 Anton Wendler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
