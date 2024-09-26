Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Interview Package - CPO Pinning

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    09.27.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow and Petty Officer 2nd Class Anton Wendler

    AFN Naples

    240927-N-LD903-1004 NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 27, 2024) Interview package with Chief Intelligence Specialist Gesualda Gonzalez and U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Fleet Master Chief Johannes J. Gonzalez following the NSA Naples Chief Pinning ceremony. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow and Anton Wendler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 06:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 938412
    VIRIN: 240927-N-LD903-1004
    Filename: DOD_110592141
    Length: 00:09:08
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Interview Package - CPO Pinning, by PO2 Ethan Morrow and PO2 Anton Wendler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CPO
    Naples
    CPO Pinning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download